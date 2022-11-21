(KRON) — After extending her lead in the Oakland mayor’s race Monday night, progressive city councilmember Sheng Thao declared victory the race to be Oakland’s next mayor. According to numbers released Monday by Alameda County, Thao, the President Pro Tem of the Oakland City Council, is leading in the ranked choice race with 50.30% of the vote, clinging to a narrow lead over moderate Loren Taylor at 49.70%.

The percentages for the two frontrunning candidates remain unchanged from last week, although more votes have been tallied and each candidate has picked up several hundred new votes in the count.

Thao declared herself the winner, issuing a statement in which she referred to herself as “Oakland Mayor-Elect.”

“It’s been a long journey, and I’m incredibly honored by the trust the voters have placed in me. This was a very close election. I want to congratulate Loren Taylor on the strong campaign he ran. Councilmember Taylor and his family have been making a difference for this city for generations and we owe him a real debt of gratitude,” said Thao. “I hope to speak with Councilmember Taylor in the days ahead to find ways to work together for the good of our city.”

I’m very excited to get to work as Mayor in January, but I’m also very humbled to be here. 15 years ago, I was living in my car with my baby. I’ve been through a lot to get to this moment, and have had so many people lift me up in order to get here,” she added.

Loren Taylor has yet to concede the race, despite having dropped further behind Thao with counting of the ballots largely concluded. Although in a tweet on Saturday, he appeared to drop hints.

“I will respect the will of the voters once their verdict is made clear,” he tweeted. “Regardless of the final outcome, I am proud of the Oakland-centered campaign we ran and endlessly grateful for every voter who had faith in my leadership and ranked me on their ballot.”

“I will have more to say soon,” he added.

Tuesday will mark two full weeks since the 2022 midterm election with the Oakland mayoral race remaining one of the last major outstanding undecided races in the Bay Area. Earlier on Monday, Pamela Price declared victory in the Alameda County District Attorney’s race with the latest count seeing her holding a strong lead at 53.14% of the vote to Terry Wiley’s 46.86%.