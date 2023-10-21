(KRON) — A statue worth approximately $500K was stolen from a Saratoga home, according to records from the Santa Clara County Office of the Sheriff. The theft happened sometime between 3 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 12:56 p.m. on Oct. 12.

The statue was stolen from a residence on the 15000 block of Norton Road, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not provide any information or description about any suspect(s).

It is unknown at this time what kind of statue was stolen. No other information was provided about the statue theft.

Roughly three miles northeast of the alleged statue theft, two catalytic converters were stolen in a two-day span in Saratoga.

The first theft happened on Oct. 12 around 4:30 a.m. on the 13000 block of Berwick Street. Authorities said two unknown suspects tampered with a vehicle parked on the driveway of a home and stole a catalytic converter that cost around $1,300.

A day later on Oct. 13, a catalytic converter worth around $4,000 was stolen by an unknown suspect(s) from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home on the 13000 block of McCulloch Avenue, which is one block away from Berwick Street. The theft happened between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.