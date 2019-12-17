Sheriff: Car theft suspect fled from deputies, broke into San Jose home before it caught fire

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 29-year-old man is facing several charges Monday after he allegedly broke into a San Jose home after fleeing from police in a stolen car.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the house on Santee River Court in San Jose caught fire while the suspect was inside.

Firefighters rescued the suspect from the house fire and he is now at the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Authorities said he was wanted on a $25,000 warrant for felony burglary.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Monday when deputies spotted the man, identified as Raul Anthony Rodriguez, driving a stolen car near Senter Road in San Jose.

He then fled from police and broke into a home on Santee River Court, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the homeowner was able to escape the house and was not hurt.

While the man was inside, the home caught fire.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

The suspect will be charged with possession of a stolen car, resisting and obstructing an officer and residential burglary.

He will also face a felony burglary charge on the previous warrant.