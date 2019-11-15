Sheriff describes Orinda shooting as bloodbath, blames rival gangs

MARIN CITY (KRON) – “It was a bloodbath inside the home.”

Just some of the words used to describe what Sheriff David Livingston witnessed following the Orinda Halloween shooting.

Authorities provided new details in a press conference held Friday afternoon.

The mugshots of the Orinda Halloween shooting suspects have been released.

Orinda Mayor Inga Miller confirmed Thursday that five suspects have been arrested in connection to the Orinda Halloween shooting that killed five people.

The five suspects are from several cities across the Bay Area.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department served search warrants Thursday morning in San Mateo, Marin City, Vallejo and Antioch in connection to the arrests.

The sheriff’s department has identified the suspects as:

Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of San Mateo

2. Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20, of Marin City

3. Jason D. Iles, 20, of Marin City

4. Shamron Joshua Mitchell, 30, of Antioch

5. Devin Isiah Williamson, 21, of Vallejo (Promoter of event)

All suspects except Williamson are being charged with murder and conspiracy without bail, while Williamson is being charged with being an accessory and held on $500,000 bail.

Several agencies have been and continue to work on this case.

Sheriff David Livingston briefly mentioned that a disturbance occurred at the memorial held for one of the victims, 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins.

Authorities didn’t provide any further details on the disturbance.

Officials say that once the subjects were arrested, they searched for evidence related to shooting.

Two of the victims killed reportedly were also armed with weapons, according to police.

Those two have been identified as 23-year-old Ramon Hill Jr. and 29-year-old Javin County.

Authorities say Hill was associated with a gang in San Francisco, and County was associated with Marin City “Jungle” gang.

Five additional victims suffered gun shot wounds.

Additionally, several other victims were injured, including some who jumped 30-feet off a balcony to escape.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses.

They say they are gathering several tools to assist with the investigation, including cell phone data and lab data — like DNA work and firearms comparisons.

Authorities are still seeking others now that may have been involved in the shooting.

They emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

Orinda Chief of Police David Cook briefly spoke at the press conference.

He said the shooting “has rocked our community” because Orinda is known as a “friendly” city.