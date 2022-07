SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – A vehicle pursuit that started in Santa Clara County and ended in San Mateo County led to a series of discoveries, the former’s sheriff’s office stated in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Deputies located a stolen loaded firearm, ID and bank cards, personal property and over 200 grams of methamphetamine, the tweet stated.

The driver was on probation and a passenger had a $65,000 warrant for identity theft, the tweet concluded.