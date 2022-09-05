Parking lots at Bay Area beaches are already full as of midday Monday. (Photo courtesy of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday.

“If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the parking lots and street side parking is all full.”

As California grapples with the hottest heat wave of the summer, passing the holiday on the beaches along the Pacific Ocean is one strategy to beat the heat; San Francisco’s high Monday will be 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, which is still cooler than many places inland.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area reported that parking lots at Stinson, Muir and Rodeo beaches, “and most SF lots” are already full.

“We welcome our visitors escaping the heat, and remind them to be patient, get shade, and don’t take chances with cold ocean currents or coastal bluffs,” the agency’s own tweet stated.