Sheriff: Man arrested after breaking into Healdsburg winery, stealing car with weapons inside

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A Geyserville man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into a Healdsburg winery and stealing a car with two handguns inside.

The ordeal began at 4:10 p.m. Monday when a woman called the Sonoma Sheriff’s office to report a “suspicious man” she saw on her doorbell camera at a home on Westside Road.

Authorities were able to identify him as 39-year-old Colin Curtis.

Hours later, the sheriff’s department got a call regarding a man walking around a winery with a flashlight along the 2300 block of Magnolia Drive — not far from the woman’s Westside Road home.

Deputies went out the winery but didn’t see anything suspicious, they said.

The next day around 3:30 p.m., the same winery contacted authorities to report a break-in.

Surveillance video showed Curtis breaking into a storage building and damaging a wall.

Nothing was stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating, deputies realized the man had a warrant out for his arrest in a drug case.

While heading to the man’s home, deputies got word of Curtis driving a stolen car with weapons inside.

Law enforcement pulled him over and the suspect followed deputies’ orders — but later became “agitated,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The Sonoma Sheriff’s Department says the man began shouting and banging his head against the door.

He was later arrested and booked in the county jail on the warrant, felony burglary and felony vandalism charges.

The car and guns were returned to the rightful owner.

The suspect is now being held on $25,000 bail.

