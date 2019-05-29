Sheriff: Man arrested for attacking teen with bat in San Carlos

A 34-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a teenager with a bat on Monday in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:28 p.m. the suspect, identified as Payam Nia from Pleasanton, went into an open garage armed with a bat on the 200 block of Loma Road.

Officials say a teenager was walking through the garage when Nia hit him in the head.

Following the attack, which appears to be unprovoked, Nia told the teen to be quiet before he fled the area, according to authorities.

Officers searched the neighborhood and Eaton Park area — A sheriff’s canine was able to find Nia.

He was then taken to the hospital for treatment and later booked at the San Mateo County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting or obstructing an officer, and cruelty to a child.

Officials say the victim received medical treatment at the hospital and is expected to recover.

Authorities say the victim and Nia do not know each other.

The motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES