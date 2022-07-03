Enrique Quiros Ortiz was arrested for a series of burglaries (Napa County Sheriff’s Office).

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man linked to a series of burglaries in Napa County was arrested on Friday, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday in a Facebook post. Enrique Quiros Ortiz, a 26-year-old from Santa Rosa, was arrested on SR-29 near Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga.

Authorities found a “ghost gun” in Ortiz’s car, which led to them exercising a search warrant at his Santa Rosa home. That’s where detectives found 10 stolen firearms and jewelry, according to the social media post.

A photo posted by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office showed deputies recovered items including firearms, rounds of ammunition, and a Michael Kohrs bag.

Ortiz was booked into Napa County Department of Corrections for five counts of residential burglary, violation of Napa County probation, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of stolen property. His bail is set at $250,000.

Authorities did not say which residences in Napa County were victims of Ortiz’s alleged burglaries.