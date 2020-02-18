Sheriff: Missing hiker reported in Marin near Big Rock Ridge

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another hiker has been reported missing in Marin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say they are currently searching near Big Rock Ridge.
The hiker’s identity has not been released at this time.
No other details were released.
Check back as KRON4 learns more.
