Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Sheriff: Missing hiker reported in Marin near Big Rock Ridge

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS Sheriff Marin county_1523153159000.jpg.jpg

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Another hiker has been reported missing in Marin on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they are currently searching near Big Rock Ridge.

The hiker’s identity has not been released at this time.

No other details were released.

Check back as KRON4 learns more.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News