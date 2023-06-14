Elijah Buttler was last seen at his Hayward home on Monday, June 12 (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office).

(KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) announced Wednesday evening on Twitter. Elijah Buttler, 16, was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. at his Hayward home on Standish Avenue.

Elijah has black hair with short locks and brown eyes, authorities said. He is approximately 6-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black shirt and gray Adidas sweatpants with white stripes. Elijah is often at Meek Estate Park on Hampton Road in Hayward, ACSO said.

ACSO says if you have information about Elijah’s location, contact 510-667-7721.