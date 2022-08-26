MARIN COUNTY (KRON) – San Francisco police arrested a man accused of stabbing someone in Marin County last month when he was caught stealing from a car, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Brian Jordan, 37, of Corte Madera, will be extradited to Marin County, the post states. He was located in San Francisco after “detectives were able to determine a possible location” for him.

Jordan, who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, and petty theft, is accused of stealing items out of a man’s car on July 19 in Kentfield. When caught by the car’s owner, he ran away, the Sheriff’s Office claims. At that point, the car owner called his friend and found Jordan, who stabbed the car owner multiple times, at which point the friend called 911 and Jordan ran away, the Sheriff’s Office claims.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 415-473-7265 to speak with investigators.