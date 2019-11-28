Sheriff steps up patrols in Lafayette, Orinda after home invasions

LAFAYETTE (KRON) — It was a frightening ordeal for a man who suddenly saw three suspects, armed with a pistol inside his home.

It was 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The armed robbers entered through the open garage door of the Crestmont Drive house in Lafayette.

The suspects assaulted the man inside the home and restrained another resident, then stole their valuables and got away.

The suspects left the victims stranded.

The victims managed to call 9-1-1 hours later.

This news was certainly unsettling for residents.

“What? In Lafayette? Oh that is not good,” said resident Stephanie Hamilton.

Other residents agreed.

“Very good place like I wouldn’t expect that here,” said resident Kate Kent.

“Very surprising to me. It’s very surprising to me,” said resident John Johnson.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating another home invasion in similar fashion

On Halloween night, three suspects armed with a pistol broke into a house on Martino Road, assaulted the victim and stole valuables.

At this time, investigators are not connecting the two incidents.

“Our police chief and our entire department is working around the clock to try to get to the bottom of it,” said Cameron Burks, who is the chair of the Public Safety Committee on the Lafayette City Council.

He says the news is very concerning.

“Well it’s concerning and I can tell you that public safety is our number one in maintaining a safe environment for our residents and visitors,” he said.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office are stepping with up additional patrol deputies in the wake of recent crimes.

“It’s scary. It’s scary. I think people just need to be a little more careful about locking their doors. I think people here think it’s safe, a nice community so people aren’t as diligent about you know locking up and being careful,” Hamilton said.