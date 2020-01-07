Sheriff: Suspect arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting teen walking to school in Sonoma

SONOMA (KRON) – A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old on her way to school on Tuesday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8 a.m., staff at Altimira Middle School contacted authorities saying that a student walking to school was sexually assaulted.

Not long after, officers received another call reporting a man with a similar description that had attempted to abduct another student.

Officers responded to the area and spoke with the victims.

Within a few hours, deputies had located a suspect and arrested him.

Officials say they are confident that there was only one suspect who remains in custody.

Authorities continue to investigate and say there will be extra patrols over the next week.

Students are advised to walk together and be aware of your surroundings. If you see anything suspicious, police say call 911.

More information will be released at a later time.