Sheriff: Teen arrested for Anti-Semitic, racist graffiti at San Carlos park

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly vandalizing a park in San Carlos with Anti-Semitic and racially motivating graffiti, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities say they were conducting surveillance in several San Carlos parks with vandalism.

Officials say the San Carlos teen was found leaving the restroom at Crestview Park while in possession of graffiti tools.

The teenager was associated with recent vandalism, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other juveniles have been identified as potential suspects as well, however, were not on the scene at this time.

Authorities are investigating the two others for separate vandalism acts.

The 15-year-old was arrested but has since been released to his parents.