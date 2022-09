SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A “possible tree downfall” at a San Jose park injured three people this morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office.

The injuries were called in around 9:53 a.m. Monday at Almaden Quicksilver Park in southern San Jose.

The sheriff’s office subsequently told KRON4 that the three people injured were hikers, and that they only suffered moderate injuries.