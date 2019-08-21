Sheriff’s arrest man after finding drugs, illegal gun in Rodeo home

RODEO (KRON) – A man was arrested in Rodeo on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm and drugs, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into 32-year-old James Runkle of Rodeo began in early July following these allegations.

After obtaining a warrant, the Contra Costa County Anti-Violence Support Effort (CASE) Team arrived at Runkle’s home on the 300 block of California Street on Friday.

Runkle was detained and then arrested without incident.

At Runkle’s home, authorities found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, about two pounds of methamphetamine, about three pounds of marijuana, heroin, and money.

Runkle was booked for multiple charges at the Martinez Detention Facility on $385,000 bail.

He is charged for the illegal transfer of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana for sales, and child endangerment.

At this time, Runkle remains in jail.

Investigators have forwarded the investigation to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The CASE Team was formed in November of 2011 as a collaborative effort by deputies, state and federal agents, local police and probation officers to reduce violent crime.