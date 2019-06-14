Sheriff’s deputies investigating after man, woman shot in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department says a man and woman were found shot inside a parked car in Pittsburg Thursday morning.

Authorities say the shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near Nortonville Road and Kirker Pass Road in an unincorporated part of the city.

Investigators say the shooting initially appears to be a murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s department has not released many details surrounding the shooting or the identities of the deceased.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.

