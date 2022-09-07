DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy went on the run for 12 hours after he allegedly shot two people today, according to Dublin police.

A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early this morning following a double homicide. The manhunt ended when Williams called law enforcement to turn himself in. Officers were able to keep the deputy on the phone and trace his cellphone’s location.

Williams was found and arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Coalinga, California just before noon.

“We received a call from the suspect and he wanted to turn himself in. We were able to keep him on the phone line and direct CHP units to the area of Coalinga and take the suspect safely into custody,” Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes told reporters.

Holmes spoke directly with Williams over the phone and convinced him to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else.

A husband and wife were shot inside their home on Colebrook Lane in Dublin early Wednesday morning. Holmes said, “An intruder came into the house brandishing a firearm. It’s even more disheartening that it was one of our own who was the trigger person.”

Williams knew the victims, Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Williams Jr. is accused of double homicide. (Image courtesy DPD)

A third person who was inside the victims’ home called 911 at 12:45 a.m. and told emergency dispatchers that the gunman fled in a vehicle. The homicide victims died at the crime scene.

“This was a very bizarre chain of events. Our agency is in shock. We had no idea that this could happen. (Williams) grew up in a very affluent home, he was well loved, he graduated from college with honors. He was really a remarkable young person. How we got here today, it will be something we will be looking at,” Kelly said.

The slain husband and wife have a teenaged-son. A witness at the crime scene told the Dublin Police Department officers that the couple’s killer was Williams.

Police officers quickly realized that Williams works as a deputy for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Dublin. While at-large, Williams was considered “armed and dangerous,” DPD wrote at 9 a.m. Law enforcement agencies across California were placed on high-alert and mobilized to find the wanted deputy.

The homicide victims’ identities have not yet been released.

KRON ON is streaming live

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.