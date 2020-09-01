Sheriff’s office: Man stalked, threatened Santa Clara County Public Health Officer

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A man who may be associated with an extremist group was arrested this week for allegedly stalking and threatening a public health officer, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, Dr. Sara Cody, told authorities she was receiving “irate and profane letters, emails and phone calls” soon after signing a shelter-in-place order for the county in March this year. Officials said these letters also indicated a connection to the “Boogaloo

Movement,” which officials said is a “loosely organized American far-right wing extremist group known for their antigovernment, anti-police and pro-gun beliefs.”

Security officers assigned to Cody collected and vetted these letters over several months and positively identified a fingerprint on two of them, the sheriff’s office said. The fingerprint on both letters allegedly belonged to 55-year-old Alan Viarengo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, detectives accuse Viarengo of sending a total of 24 letters to Cody over several months, “with the letters becoming increasingly aggressive, offensive and threatening,” the sheriff’s office said. Officers, working with the U.S. Postal Service, set up surveillance on Viarengo and said they caught him dropping off a letter to Cody with similar threatening messages.

Viarengo was arrested at his Gilroy residence on August 27, where detectives said they found 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

