Sheriff’s rescue kitten from rodent glue trap

Bay Area

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) – This kitten got into a sticky situation, but thanks to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, the kitten is safe. 

Deputies were contacted about the kitten who got stuck on a rodent glue trap.

Deputies were not sure how to free the kitten, but emergency dispatcher Doris Ingols said they could remove the glue trap by applying vegetable oil to the fur. 

Ingols’ idea worked!

Officials say the kitten was a stray and was taken to the animal services shelter. 

Ingols, who is a volunteer with the rescue, plans to foster the kitten until he is ready to be adopted.

