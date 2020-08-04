Sheriff’s: U-Haul stolen from Castro Valley family located in Oakland

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The U-Haul that was stolen from a Castro Valley family has been located in Oakland on Monday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says deputies are ‘on scene to recover it and return it to the family.’

Authorities say the U-Haul was unoccupied and appears to be full.

The family reported Saturday morning that someone had broken in and stole the rental truck which had been loaded with nearly the entire contents of their home.

“My military paperwork, my uniforms, awards, all that,” Luke Purcell said. “My wife’s mom passed away a few years ago and all of the stuff she had given are jewelry, ceramics that she made her.”

The truck had last been seen on Grove Street near Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley around 2:15 a.m.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667 -7721.

