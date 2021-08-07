Sheriff’s union opposes mandatory vaccines for San Francisco deputies

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The union representing sheriff’s deputies in San Francisco opposes forcing deputies to get vaccinated from COVID-19, officials with the San Francisco Deputy Sheriff’s Association said Friday.

If deputies are forced to get vaccinated, some will quit or retire and the city cannot afford to lose any more, according to the union, which said staffing is as low as it’s ever been.

“We would like San Francisco to be in alignment with the state guidelines which require vaccination or test weekly,” union officials said on Facebook Friday.

“We believe the data and science speak for itself and that masking works.”

Union officials said the association has always promoted safety around COVID-19 and given out face shields and masks to the public and first responders.

“The problem we are faced with now is the strict San Francisco Mandate which is vaccinate or be terminated,” union officials said.

About 23 percent or 160 of the 700 deputies are not vaccinated, the union said, because of religious or other beliefs.

If deputies quit or retire, the public will be less safe, according to the union.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Nor did the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department respond Friday evening to a request for comment.