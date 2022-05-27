CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – There are new developments in the case of a former Contra Costa County Sheriff volunteer who is under investigation for building and selling ghost guns. KRON4 learned Friday that criminal charges have now been filed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 54-year-old John King. He self-surrendered on Tuesday and has since posted bail.

“He has been charged with two felonies for illegally possessing a certain caliber of assault rifles,” Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said. “Two different charges. He was also charged with one misdemeanor for assembling an unregistered firearm, also known as a ghost gun.”

The investigation is being led by Becton’s office. KRON4 obtained exclusive video of a search warrant being served at King’s home on February 1 of 2022, which you can watch as part of our story in the video player above.

King allegedly gained access to guns, gun parts, and ammunition from a technician while working at the sheriff’s gun range in Clayton. According to a probable cause document obtained by KRON4, he then sold them to “civilians and sworn members of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office”.

KRON4 asked Becton whether her office has been in contact with the sheriff’s office about the allegations.

“We have not,” Becton responded. “But do understand that our investigation is still ongoing. That is an allegation and as I have indicated, we are still conducting additional investigation.”

As KRON4 reported weeks ago, 132 guns were confiscated from King’s home. King’s soon-to-be-ex-wife said she repeatedly tried to tip off investigators about her husband

“I want the right thing to happen,” D’et King said. “I want for my children to be safe, the community to be safe.”

Her efforts eventually got the attention of Becton’s office.

“Especially finding the ghost guns, we believe, in the district attorney’s office, that we have an obligation to move forward,” Becton said.

KRON4 reached out to the sheriff’s office. They declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation. John King was arrested and released on $200,000 bail.

As for the possibility of facing additional charges the DA would only say that the investigation remains open.