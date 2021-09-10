Sheriff’s work to identify man accused of slashing victim with knife in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of slashing a victim with a knife over the weekend in Santa Cruz.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Keystone Way.

The unknown suspect came up to the victim and slashed him in the neck, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim is expected to be ok after receiving non-life-threatening injuries, sheriff’s say.

The suspect was described by the victim as a man in his early 30’s, about 5’8″ tall, with sandy blonde hair and a combover. He was wearing a black and red soccer-style jersey with yellow letters and tan pants.

If you recognize the sketch or have any details on the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Burnett at (831) 454-7702.