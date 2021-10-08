Sherriff’s Department failed to notify courts of 9 positive COVID-19 tests among Sonoma County deputies: officials

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department provided inaccurate information to the justice partners on behalf of the Sonoma County Superior Court regarding sheriff’s deputies testing positive for COVID-19, the Sonoma County District Attorney said in a press release Friday.

The sheriff’s department failed to inform the justice partners that nine of its deputies tested positive for the virus, officials said.

A deputy working as a bailiff in the criminal courts tested positive on Sept. 21, according to the release. Court personnel and members of the public were potentially exposed to the virus.

Only as recently as Thursday, the courts were informed of all nine positive tests.

The justice partners urged the sheriff’s office to report all cases accurately and in a timely manner, the release said.