Shocking video: Gunman opens fire in Vallejo restaurant parking lot, kills man

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo police are investigating Friday night after another fatal shooting in the city.

A popular restaurant has been shutdown after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot.

Shocking surveillance video shows the latest killing happening in broad daylight.

The horrific scene played out in the parking lot of a Black Bear Diner Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified man is now the 12th homicide victim in Vallejo this year, and police are trying to find out who did this.

Surveillance video captured a gunman opening fire on a car in a restaurant parking lot.

The shooter using an AK-47 style weapon to unleash a series of shots before hopping back into getaway car and taking off.

Vallejo PD spokesperson Brittany K. Jackson said the victim was a 38-year-old man from Richmond.

A makeshift memorial was seen Friday where the man was sitting in a Toyota Prius before being shot to death.

This comes after another man in his 20s was killed just a day before on Hillborn Street.

Police are continuing to review the video captured on the Black Bear Diner’s cameras overlooking the parking lot.

The restaurant along Admiral Callaghan Lane has signs posted in the windows offering condolences and notifying customers of a temporary closure.

The restaurant will be closed until Monday, Sept. 20.

Police are still looking for information on what happened.

So far, no suspects have been arrested.