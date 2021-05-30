Shocking video: Man violently attacks SF police officer, pins her down

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Shocking video shows an attack on a San Francisco police officer.

On Friday around 6:45 p.m., the officer responded to a call regarding a man harassing people near Sacramento and Kearny streets.

As the officer tried to detain the man, he turned around and started hitting the officer — knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders jumped in to help the woman before other officers arrived on the scene.

“Get off of her!” one man yelled as he tried to pull the suspect off of the officer.

That’s when three others jumped in to help.

SFPD says the officer suffered minor injuries.

So far, there’s no word on the charges the suspect now faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.