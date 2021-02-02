Shocking video shows attack that killed 84-year-old man in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Francisco announced charges will be filed for the suspects involved in deadly attacks against San Francisco’s elderly residents over the weekend.

On Tuesday, KRON4 received the shocking video of an attack on an 84-year-old man that happened last Thursday in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

The man, unfortunately, died from his injuries on Saturday.

Warning: Video contains content that may be graphic to some; viewer discretion advised

This attack happened on the same day as a separate deadly attack on 76-year-old private investigator Jack Palladino.

Arrests and charges have been announced for suspects allegedly responsible for the senseless deaths of two San Francisco seniors in two separate incidents.

In the wake of a pair of high profile violent crimes taking the lives of elderly residents in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed, Police Chief Bill Scott, and District Attorney Chesa Boudin came together to say with one voice.

“Attacks and crimes committed against our most vulnerable, especially our seniors and our children are unacceptable. If you commit a crime in San Francisco and you hurt someone you will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. That is a commitment that I have from both our police chief and our district attorney,” Mayor Breed said.

This past Saturday 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee died at SF General Hospital from injuries he sustained after being attacked two days earlier during his morning walk in San Francisco’s Anza Vista neighborhood.

“In the initial investigation, our officers established that a male suspect ran at the victim from across the street push him to the pavement,” Chief Scott said.

Two suspects have been arrested.

“Our officers identified our suspect as 19-year-old Antoine Watson of Daly City. We also identified his female associate as 20-year-old Maylasia Goo also of Daly,” Chief Scott said.

“We will be filing murder charges against Mt. Watson,” DA Boudin said.

On that same day in the city’s Haight-Ashbury District, famed private investigator Jack Palladino was attacked by two suspects trying to rob him of his camera.

He also died later as a direct result of his injuries.

“My office filed numerous felonies against the two men that we believe committed this crime Lawrence Thompson and Tyjone Flournoy. Mr. Palladino was a San Francisco legend. Someone who dedicated their career to pursuing justice and truth. It is fitting that his own camera helped capture evidence that we expect will help us prove this case to a jury,” Boudin said.

Both cases remain at very early stages and the D.A.’s office is working closely with SFPD in these ongoing investigations.