SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Thursday evening at a business near the Westfield Mall, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers arrived at the scene on the 800 block of Market Street where medics were called to take the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. SFPD said it detained a person who was possibly involved in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.