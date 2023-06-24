(KRON) — A shooting at a Concord motel left one person injured early Saturday morning, according to the Concord Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Concord Avenue on the report of a motel shooting nearby. The Premier Inn Concord is the only motel located on the block, directly behind a Chili’s restaurant.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, treated and then released.

No other injuries or victims were reported. Police say no arrests have been made in connection to this shooting, and they do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to contact CPD Sergeant Scott Smith at 925-671-5074.