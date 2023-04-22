HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – An overnight shooting caused a road closure In Hayward early Saturday morning, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

A shooting occurred at the 21200 block of Mission Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. at a hookah lounge. The lounge was previously shut down for failure to obtain proper permits to sell tobacco and alcohol, police said.

The business has received several fines since being shut down but continuing to operate and removing all signage from the front of the building, police said. Police have since closed Mission Blvd. between Cherry Way and Grove Way and are advising drivers to use Montgomery Street as of 5:11 a.m.

Units are currently at the scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.