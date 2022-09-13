OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting at an Oakland school last month “resulted from an accidental discharge” from a student, the Oakland Police Department announced Tuesday.

OPD said in a statement Tuesday, “investigation reveals the shooting on 8/29/22, at Madison Park Academy, resulted from an accidental discharge by a juvenile student.” The 13-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital.

On August 29, OPD responded to Madison Park Academy at about 1:30pm for reports of a shooting and located a 13-year-old juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. The victim has now been released from the hospital.

OPD took the individual who discharged the firearm into custody on August 29. The police department announced Tuesday that the individual has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

Madison Park Academy is a public school with students ranging from grades 6-12. The school was closed for a few days following the shooting and has since reopened.