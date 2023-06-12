SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a shooting that was reported in the area of Precita Avenue and Alabama Street Monday night, SFPD confirmed. Officers with the Ingleside Station responded to the area at 7:30 p.m. on a shots fired report.

At the scene, officers spoke to witnesses who informed them that possibly two unknown males fired shots at one another and then fled the scene in two different vehicles. No victims have been located at this time.

The information available is preliminary, according to police.

Monday’s shooting came just days after a mass shooting at a Mission District block party that left nine people injured over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.