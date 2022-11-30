BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said.

The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate.

Police said that at about 3:00 p.m., a person called police to say they were following a “suspicious” vehicle that may have been involved in a crime on Tuesday. Shortly after, the driver of the “suspicious” vehicle opened fire on the person following them, according to BPD.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Police are still investigating the situation, and anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (510) 981-5900.