OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Caught in the crossfire, businesses in downtown Oakland are picking up the pieces after a shooting involving several people.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning along Franklin and 12th Streets.

In the wake of the shooting, a business leader is urging shop owners to install surveillance cameras to help police catch violent criminals.

Photos show stray bullet holes from guns fired hitting a business during a shootout in Oakland’s Chinatown.

“A gunfight broke out and when all of these shots fired at each other or whatever the case may be, some bullets went right through the business,” Carl Chan said.

Surveillance video at that location was recorded when the shooting occurred. Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President, Carl Chan, says if the shooting would have happened earlier someone working in that kitchen appliance store likely would have been injured.

“During the business hours, I will tell you, there will be someone who gets hurt or get killed,” Chan said.

Oakland police investigators say they received multiple 911 calls about a fight involving several individuals and reports of gunshots in that area where the shooting occurred.

Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting but did not find any shooting suspects or victims.

“That’s the reason why we are strongly encouraging and working with all the businesses and building owners. Please install the cameras. It’s needed during this difficult time. What we would like to do is offer help if you need it to install cameras. Because cameras not only will help to solve crime but hopefully to prevent crime,” Chan said.

OPD officials say they will continue to use overtime for officers on weekend night club details, for the additional police presence, to deter and respond to crimes in the downtown area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Oakland police.