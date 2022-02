SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One person was shot in a San Francisco Safeway parking lot on Tuesday, according to police.

Officials say the shooting happened in the parking lot located at 2020 Market Street.

It is unknown at this time the condition of the victim.

If you witnessed the shooting, police ask you to talk to investigators on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.