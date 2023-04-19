(KRON) — One person was shot on Wednesday afternoon and was left with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department on Twitter. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Blossom Hill Road, an address that coincides with the Blossom River Apartments.

The shooting victim has been described as an adult male. The scene is still active, according to police. People are being advised to avoid the area and expect traffic to be impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.