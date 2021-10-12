Shooting injures 3 in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin on Tuesday night left three people injured, according to the police department.

Around 8:37 p.m., officials responded to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds — They were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person also came to the hospital to be treated.

Police are searching for the person responsible and there is no description at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411 and start the message with SFPD.