SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The shelter-in-place order in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley has been deactivated on Tuesday evening.

Police put the order in place due to a shooting investigation that was underway.

On Tuesday afternoon, reports of a shooting were made on Tucker Avenue and Campbell Avenue between Delta and Rutland Streets.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

No other details have been released.