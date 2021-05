CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A shooting investigation is underway at the Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

Police tweeted that there is no danger to the mall at this time and that the suspect fled the area.

Units are at Sun Valley Mall for a shooting investigation. The suspect fled the area, there is no danger to mall patrons or employees at this time. — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) May 25, 2021

Refresh this story for updates.