Shooting investigation underway at Sunvalley Mall in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A heavy police presence has been reported at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord on Friday evening.
The police department confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway.
Authorities say that the mall is currently on lockdown.
At this time, there does not seem to be a threat to the public, according to police.
Residents are advised to avoid the area.
A KRON4 reporter is headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they come into the newsroom.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.