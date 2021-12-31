Shooting investigation underway at Sunvalley Mall in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – A heavy police presence has been reported at the Sunvalley Mall in Concord on Friday evening.

The police department confirmed that a shooting investigation is underway.

Authorities say that the mall is currently on lockdown.

At this time, there does not seem to be a threat to the public, according to police.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

A KRON4 reporter is headed to the scene and will bring you updates as soon as they come into the newsroom.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

