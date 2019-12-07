Live Now
Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in the Mission District.

Around 8:34 a.m. police say officers responded to 23rd and Capp Streets for a hot prowl burglary.

The police department says when making contact with a person matching the suspect’s description, the person attacked an officer with an unknown weapon.

This led to an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect and officer have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, their conditions are unknown.

As the investigation continues, the streets surrounding 23rd and Mission Streets will remain closed.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

Check back as this is developing.

