Shooting investigation underway in Vacaville

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Vacaville early Tuesday.

Vacaville police say the 21-year-old ma was shot while sitting in a parked car in the area of Robin Drive and Meadowlark Drive.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Officers continue to investigate the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

