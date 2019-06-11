Shooting investigation underway in Vacaville

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Vacaville early Tuesday.
Vacaville police say the 21-year-old ma was shot while sitting in a parked car in the area of Robin Drive and Meadowlark Drive.
He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Officers continue to investigate the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
For live local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- KEVIN DURANT’S POST-GAME 5 MESSAGE AFTER INJURY
- DRUG LORD HIRED COPS TO SHOOT DAVID ORTIZ OVER ALLEGED AFFAIR
- US TOURIST DEATH COUNT AT DOMINICAN REPUBLIC RESORTS RISES
- HIGH-SPEED CHASE ENDS IN MILLION-DOLLAR DRUG BUST
- FINAL SEAT INSTALLED AT CHASE CENTER IN SF