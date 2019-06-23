Shooting leaves 1 injured in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at the Shoreview Shopping Center in San Mateo.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Norfolk Street, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

The victim suffered a minor injury.

Police say the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random attack.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Authorities have not released any further information.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage related to this shooting is asked to contact Detective Nick Morsilli at (650) 522-7670.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.

