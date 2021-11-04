Shooting leaves 2 injured in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — Two people were shot in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Haight Street and Masonic Avenue, San Francisco Police Cmdr. Raj Vaswani wrote on Twitter shortly after 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco police and investigators are at the scene.

Traffic and Muni will be impacted and some parts of the area will be closed.

KRON4’s Amanda Hari is at the scene gathering more information.

