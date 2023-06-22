(KRON) — One person is deceased following a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Oakland.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 26th Street. When officers arrived, they found one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound(s) and provided aid until medical personnel arrived, the Oakland Police Department said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, however, they were later pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity is being withheld until their family is notified.

OPD’s Homicide Section is conducting an investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 510-238-3821.