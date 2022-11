SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – A person sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting Saturday night in San Bruno, according to San Bruno Police Department.

At around 7:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 700 block of Kains Avenue. One victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting incident is currently under investigation.