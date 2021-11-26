Shooting outside Bay Area high school football game leaves 1 injured

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fear spread through a crowd gathered for a Bay Area high school football championship game Friday night after a shooting unfolded just outside the stadium.

A CCS Division 1 football championship game between St. Francis High School and Serra High School was underway at Westmont High School in Campbell when the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m.

San Jose police tweeted, “If you are at the game please remain calm. Officers are assisting. This occurred in the parking lot during a high school football game. Unknown suspects or motive.”

At least one victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department.

St. Francis High School president Jason Curtis wrote, “We are at tonight’s CCS football game. There was a security situation outside the stadium that has been resolved by the authorities. All spectators and players are safe, the game will resume momentarily, and fans may now leave the stadium if they wish to do so.”

This breaking news story will be updated.