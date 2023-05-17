A person was shot in the chest and leg Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. The shooting occurred just after 4:45 p.m. in the 3300 block of East 12th Street near the Fruitvale BART station.

Officers responded and located the victim. Firefighters and paramedics also responded and provided aid before they took the person to a hospital.

Police did not know the condition of the victim Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

